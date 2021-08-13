H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HR.UN. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.43.

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$16.51. The company had a trading volume of 267,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,884. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14. The firm has a market cap of C$4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$16.60. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$9.25 and a 1-year high of C$17.15.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

