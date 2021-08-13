HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.28

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.28 ($0.25) and traded as high as GBX 19.60 ($0.26). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 18.85 ($0.25), with a volume of 31,277 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HSS shares. Numis Securities lifted their price target on shares of HSS Hire Group from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 28 ($0.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) price target on shares of HSS Hire Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of £131.29 million and a PE ratio of -1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 19.28.

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

