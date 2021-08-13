HTMLCOIN (HTML) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $12,473.00

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $7.07 million and approximately $12,473.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000108 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

