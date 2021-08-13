Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.38. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 31,313 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HNP shares. cut shares of Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $16.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.1256 per share. This is an increase from Huaneng Power International’s previous annual dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 6.7%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Huaneng Power International by 23.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 83.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 254.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 153.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. 0.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

