Hudbay Minerals Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Cormark cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$397.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$438.71 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HBM. Raymond James set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.41.

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$8.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$5.01 and a 12-month high of C$11.62. The firm has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.54%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

