Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,349 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Humana worth $33,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 271.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Humana by 54.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 95.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $405.74 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $439.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 EPS for the current year.

HUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. upped their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.65.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

