HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMCOU) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMCOU) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in HumanCo Acquisition were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HumanCo Acquisition by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000.

OTCMKTS HMCOU opened at $10.15 on Friday. HumanCo Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $12.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

