Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Insider Dale Chappell Sells 109,647 Shares

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) insider Dale Chappell sold 109,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $1,871,674.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dale Chappell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Humanigen alerts:

On Wednesday, July 28th, Dale Chappell sold 9,692 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $165,151.68.

On Friday, July 23rd, Dale Chappell sold 5,584 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $95,151.36.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Dale Chappell sold 132,764 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $2,275,574.96.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Dale Chappell sold 15,177 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $258,919.62.

On Monday, June 7th, Dale Chappell sold 80,636 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,538,534.88.

On Thursday, July 8th, Dale Chappell sold 48,010 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $824,331.70.

On Friday, June 25th, Dale Chappell sold 1,000,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $17,800,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Dale Chappell sold 133,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $2,433,543.28.

On Friday, June 18th, Dale Chappell sold 402,480 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $7,445,880.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Dale Chappell sold 158,486 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $3,076,213.26.

Shares of Humanigen stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $16.92. 937,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,523. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $999.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of -2.35. Humanigen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.34). Equities research analysts predict that Humanigen, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Humanigen by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

HGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Humanigen from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Humanigen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.