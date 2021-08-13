Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Insider Dale Chappell Sells 109,647 Shares

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) insider Dale Chappell sold 109,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $1,871,674.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Dale Chappell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 28th, Dale Chappell sold 9,692 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $165,151.68.
- On Friday, July 23rd, Dale Chappell sold 5,584 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $95,151.36.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Dale Chappell sold 132,764 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $2,275,574.96.
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Dale Chappell sold 15,177 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $258,919.62.
- On Monday, June 7th, Dale Chappell sold 80,636 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,538,534.88.
- On Thursday, July 8th, Dale Chappell sold 48,010 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $824,331.70.
- On Friday, June 25th, Dale Chappell sold 1,000,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $17,800,000.00.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Dale Chappell sold 133,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $2,433,543.28.
- On Friday, June 18th, Dale Chappell sold 402,480 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $7,445,880.00.
- On Wednesday, June 16th, Dale Chappell sold 158,486 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $3,076,213.26.
Shares of Humanigen stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $16.92. 937,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,523. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $999.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of -2.35. Humanigen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Humanigen by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.45% of the company’s stock.
HGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Humanigen from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Humanigen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.
Humanigen Company Profile
Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.
