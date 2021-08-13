Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ HGEN traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.92. 939,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,523. The firm has a market cap of $999.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of -2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.63. Humanigen has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $29.20.

In other Humanigen news, insider Dale Chappell sold 9,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $165,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $1,680,942.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,204,670 shares of company stock valued at $40,144,010 over the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Humanigen from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Humanigen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

