Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) PT Lowered to $24.00

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HGEN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humanigen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Humanigen stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. Humanigen has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of -2.35.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.34). Research analysts forecast that Humanigen will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Humanigen news, insider Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $1,447,155.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward P. Jordan sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $295,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $295,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,204,670 shares of company stock worth $40,144,010 over the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HGEN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Humanigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

