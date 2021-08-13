Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.52, but opened at $16.96. Humanigen shares last traded at $16.88, with a volume of 3,152 shares traded.

The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.34).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Humanigen from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humanigen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

In other news, insider Dale Chappell sold 5,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $95,151.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Edward P. Jordan sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $295,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,204,670 shares of company stock valued at $40,144,010. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Humanigen by 283.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,796,000 after buying an additional 2,245,566 shares during the last quarter. Think Investments LP grew its holdings in Humanigen by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,282,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,100,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Humanigen by 1,171.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after buying an additional 653,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Humanigen by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after buying an additional 13,497 shares during the last quarter. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $993.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of -2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

About Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

