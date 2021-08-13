Huobi BTC (HBTC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.91 Billion

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $47,775.61 or 1.00371305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.91 billion and approximately $8.88 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00047325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.73 or 0.00140183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.81 or 0.00155059 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,605.48 or 1.00013873 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.35 or 0.00859994 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.