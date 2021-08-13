HUSD Market Cap Reaches $474.70 Million (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One HUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC on exchanges. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $474.70 million and approximately $412.46 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HUSD has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00057635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00014920 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $422.56 or 0.00887953 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00101972 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00043858 BTC.

HUSD Coin Profile

HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 474,705,456 coins. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

