Hush Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Hush coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $133.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.21 or 0.00299385 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.42 or 0.00129935 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.25 or 0.00153230 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00009048 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002450 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

