HWG Holdings LP Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

HWG Holdings LP reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 791 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.2% of HWG Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,303.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,478.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.58, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,807 shares of company stock worth $12,473,798 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

