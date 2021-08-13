Hxro (HXRO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $967,395.00

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last week, Hxro has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Hxro coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hxro has a market capitalization of $109.77 million and approximately $967,395.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00056782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00014875 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.94 or 0.00888424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00104613 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00043859 BTC.

Hxro Coin Profile

Hxro (HXRO) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 226,755,772 coins. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia . The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.io . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Buying and Selling Hxro

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hxro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

