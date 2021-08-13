Hydra (HYDRA) Price Hits $19.39 on Top Exchanges

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Hydra coin can now be purchased for about $19.39 or 0.00041744 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hydra has traded 33.9% higher against the dollar. Hydra has a market cap of $74.82 million and $1.38 million worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00047001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.94 or 0.00139788 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.74 or 0.00154430 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,517.43 or 1.00137153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $400.18 or 0.00861456 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,487,269 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

