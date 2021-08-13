Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.92

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and traded as low as $6.86. Hypera shares last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 7,766 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.25.

About Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY)

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Hypera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.