HyperCash (HC) Trading 25.6% Higher This Week

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. HyperCash has a total market cap of $45.19 million and approximately $8.45 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 25.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,729.63 or 0.99979379 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00032074 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $485.21 or 0.01016364 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.36 or 0.00365233 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.19 or 0.00419330 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006553 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00005731 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00076382 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004546 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.