HyperDAO (HDAO) Price Hits $0.0177 on Exchanges

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $8.27 million and approximately $893,228.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HyperDAO has traded up 30% against the dollar. One HyperDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HyperDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00057646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $417.27 or 0.00897224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00111356 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00043853 BTC.

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HDAO is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,725,479 coins. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.