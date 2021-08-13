Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.322 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has raised its dividend by 5.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Shares of HY opened at $60.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12 month low of $35.26 and a 12 month high of $102.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.29.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.29). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.90%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, VP Gregory Breier sold 2,490 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $186,202.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,813.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.