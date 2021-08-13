Hyve Reaches Market Cap of $6.34 Million (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Hyve has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyve has a market capitalization of $6.34 million and approximately $349,351.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00047367 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.00139865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.98 or 0.00155140 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,702.97 or 1.00041764 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $409.19 or 0.00858152 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

