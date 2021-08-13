I/O Coin (IOC) Price Up 11.8% This Week

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 13th. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $291.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $189.69 or 0.00397038 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003394 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00011597 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.19 or 0.00935999 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000121 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,043,343 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

