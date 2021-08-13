IAA Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 33,762 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,845% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,736 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get IAA alerts:

IAA opened at $53.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.73. IAA has a 1 year low of $45.71 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $445.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.86 million. IAA had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 266.73%. The company’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IAA will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IAA by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,572,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,039 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in IAA by 22.2% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,888,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,916 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in IAA by 5,426.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 849,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,854,000 after acquiring an additional 834,357 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in IAA by 33.9% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,307,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,222,000 after acquiring an additional 583,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC grew its position in shares of IAA by 87.9% during the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,059,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,439,000 after buying an additional 495,799 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.