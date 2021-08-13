Ï„Bitcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.37 Million (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and $189,627.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $7,631.04 or 0.15992432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00047141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.92 or 0.00142349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.52 or 0.00154080 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,567.65 or 0.99687888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.15 or 0.00855356 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

