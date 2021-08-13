ICE ROCK MINING Reaches Market Capitalization of $147,977.36 (ROCK2)

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can now be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ICE ROCK MINING has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ICE ROCK MINING has a total market cap of $147,977.36 and $9,927.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00047244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.67 or 0.00138123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00154844 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,548.18 or 1.00010996 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $409.25 or 0.00860805 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ICE ROCK MINING Coin Profile

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here . ICE ROCK MINING’s official message board is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov . ICE ROCK MINING’s official website is icerockmining.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICE ROCK MINING directly using US dollars.

