ICHI (ICHI) Reaches One Day Volume of $4.55 Million

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.36 or 0.00009169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a total market cap of $14.61 million and $4.55 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ICHI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00047064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00141113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00153889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,512.02 or 0.99840631 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.78 or 0.00852706 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,351,257 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.