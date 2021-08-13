IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IDA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,008,000 after purchasing an additional 54,320 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 391,165 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,159 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $510,000. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDA stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.81. The stock had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,886. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.03. IDACORP has a 52 week low of $78.91 and a 52 week high of $107.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.52.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 17.95%. Research analysts predict that IDACORP will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

