Idavoll Network Trading Up 57% Over Last 7 Days (IDV)

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded 45.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded up 57% against the US dollar. Idavoll Network has a market capitalization of $27.95 million and $747,095.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0333 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00046856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.97 or 0.00139315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.54 or 0.00153407 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,446.57 or 0.99600655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.34 or 0.00858504 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Idavoll Network Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 838,775,584 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

