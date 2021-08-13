Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 108.47% and a negative return on equity of 42.40%.
Shares of Ideal Power stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.50. 140,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,924. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.75. Ideal Power has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $91.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.97.
About Ideal Power
Further Reading: What is insider trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.