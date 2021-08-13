Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 108.47% and a negative return on equity of 42.40%.

Shares of Ideal Power stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.50. 140,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,924. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.75. Ideal Power has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $91.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.