IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

IDEX Biometrics ASA stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.14. The company had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 7.58. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $32.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.42. The stock has a market cap of $234.33 million and a P/E ratio of -8.51.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

