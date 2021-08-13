IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
IDEX Biometrics ASA stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.14. The company had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 7.58. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $32.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.42. The stock has a market cap of $234.33 million and a P/E ratio of -8.51.
About IDEX Biometrics ASA
