IDEX Price Up 27.6% Over Last Week (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. IDEX has a market cap of $40.73 million and approximately $10.47 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0689 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IDEX has traded up 27.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00057601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00015234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $421.81 or 0.00886177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00105982 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001975 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 590,919,396 coins. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

