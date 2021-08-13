IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) Issues Earnings Results

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IEC Electronics had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

Shares of IEC traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $15.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.89 million, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. IEC Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63.

About IEC Electronics

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

