IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) Issues Earnings Results

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IEC Electronics had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 13.32%.
Shares of IEC traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $15.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.89 million, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. IEC Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63.
About IEC Electronics
Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not
Receive News & Ratings for IEC Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IEC Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.