iExec RLC Market Capitalization Tops $330.64 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar. iExec RLC has a market cap of $330.64 million and approximately $30.61 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.13 or 0.00008650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get iExec RLC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00058066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00015282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $427.68 or 0.00895871 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.33 or 0.00105422 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001979 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec . The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

iExec RLC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iExec RLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iExec RLC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.