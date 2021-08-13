IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from IF Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15.

IF Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get IF Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:IROQ opened at $22.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.73. IF Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $74.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.80.

IF Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in directing, planning, and coordinating the business activities of Iroquois Federal Savings. The firm through its subsidiary, offers variety of deposits accounts, including savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for IF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.