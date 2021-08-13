IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 387.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 36,076 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 28,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $150.18 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12-month low of $97.38 and a 12-month high of $191.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.57.

