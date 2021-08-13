IG Gold Price Up 20% Over Last 7 Days (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $8.90 million and approximately $40,770.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IG Gold coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IG Gold has traded 20% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IG Gold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002221 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00047312 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00057551 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.38 or 0.00143633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00015324 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IG Gold (IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

IG Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IG Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IG Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.