iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of iHeartMedia in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IHRT. Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on iHeartMedia in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Shares of IHRT stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after buying an additional 226,489 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 21,464 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,421,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the first quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 47,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

