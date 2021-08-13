Illuvium Price Reaches $517.25 (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Illuvium has a total market cap of $328.36 million and $23.53 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Illuvium has traded 58.2% higher against the dollar. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for $517.25 or 0.01087802 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Illuvium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00047448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.00138619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.90 or 0.00155406 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,539.94 or 0.99978384 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $409.96 or 0.00862157 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 634,824 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.