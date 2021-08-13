IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IMAC had a negative net margin of 41.83% and a negative return on equity of 56.26%.

NASDAQ IMAC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.51. 65,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,141. IMAC has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of -2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.

