ImageCoin Trading Down 5% This Week (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0243 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a market cap of $276,801.08 and approximately $258,798.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000051 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 331% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,401,181 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

