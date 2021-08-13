Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Imago BioSciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.69) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.97) EPS.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IMGO. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ IMGO opened at $20.80 on Friday. Imago BioSciences has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $26.67.

About Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.