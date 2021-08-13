imbrex 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.00 (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. imbrex has a market capitalization of $79,685.34 and $7.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One imbrex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, imbrex has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00057511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00015560 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $421.94 or 0.00909534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00114160 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.14 or 0.00155504 BTC.

imbrex Profile

REX is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

Buying and Selling imbrex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using US dollars.

