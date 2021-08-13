ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 9.22%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICCC traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 11,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,479. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $69.70 million, a PE ratio of -50.05 and a beta of 0.90. ImmuCell has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $13.20.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kit and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis.

