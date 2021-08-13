ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 638,500 shares, a growth of 467.6% from the July 15th total of 112,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,026.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 21,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 543.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:IPA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.04. 17,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,435. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $33.34.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.
