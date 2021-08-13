ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 638,500 shares, a growth of 467.6% from the July 15th total of 112,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,026.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 21,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 543.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.04. 17,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,435. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $33.34.

Separately, TheStreet cut ImmunoPrecise Antibodies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.

