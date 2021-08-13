Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Hits New 12-Month High at $500.67

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 500.67 ($6.54) and last traded at GBX 499.37 ($6.52), with a volume of 24946 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 497 ($6.49).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 11.83 and a quick ratio of 11.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 476.75. The company has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 3.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Impax Environmental Markets’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Impax Environmental Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.03%.

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

