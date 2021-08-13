Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.54. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $22.51, with a volume of 113,414 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMBBY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.24. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.283 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

About Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

