Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) to post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Impinj’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). Impinj posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Impinj will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 30.79%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.00. 74,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,247. Impinj has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $79.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.00.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $74,999.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,414.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $76,727.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,465,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,613,000 after purchasing an additional 116,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,037,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,546,000 after purchasing an additional 45,951 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 999,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,820,000 after purchasing an additional 33,365 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Impinj by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 791,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,024,000 after acquiring an additional 193,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC lifted its stake in Impinj by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 684,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,323,000 after acquiring an additional 38,159 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

