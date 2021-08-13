InCapta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCT) Short Interest Up 747.2% in July

InCapta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,000 shares, an increase of 747.2% from the July 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,271,245,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
INCT traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,420,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,822,063. InCapta has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.01.
About InCapta
Further Reading: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for InCapta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InCapta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.