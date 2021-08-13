Incent (INCNT) Market Capitalization Hits $1.03 Million

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 13th. Incent has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $25.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Incent has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. One Incent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0224 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00047320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.00139373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.63 or 0.00154567 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,572.92 or 0.99860854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.05 or 0.00860739 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

